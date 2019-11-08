Let research prove me wrong: Dilip Ghosh refuses to take back cow milk contains gold comment

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday said he stands by his comment about Indian cow milk having "traces of gold", despite the social media storm that it has triggered.

"If you think I am wrong, let there be research to prove me wrong. No one wants research, because few love to object to our traditions," he said.

Ghosh for his part believes that research is already in his favour calling his earlier comments "a well thought out statement" he told IANS that this was not mere opinion. Rather, says Ghosh, it is backed by conclusions of research taking place in countries like Poland and the USA.

Science may not have been enough to persuade everyone, so Ghosh brought in an odd twist. "People are opposing me because I come from the BJP. How do you expect beef eaters to understand the significance of milk?" he asked.

To recapitulate, earlier this week Ghosh had said that desi cows have a special feature, namely the traces of gold in its milk. "That is the reason the colour is yellow. When sunlight falls on a desi cow's hump, the 'swarna nadi (gold artery)' generates the yellow metal," he had explained.

Taking him for his word, a Bengal man from the Dankuni area, flanked by two cows, made their way to a Manappuram Finance Limited branch. His hope, he told a local news channel, was to secure a gold loan against the two cows.

"I heard that there is gold in cow milk. My family depends on these cows. I have 20 cows and if I get the loan, I will be able to expand my business," he said.

He is not the only one. Manoj Singh, Pradhan, Garalgacha gram panchayat says that Ghosh's statement has created quite a flurry.

“Dilip Ghosh should get Nobel prize for the situation he has created and for claiming that there is gold in cow milk. Every day people are coming in my panchayat with cows and asking me how much loan they can get against the cows. They say their cows produce 15-16 litres milk per day so they should get the loan. I am ashamed after hearing all this," he said.

Today, Ghosh also took a stab at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for inclusion of other regional languages in the Indian Institute of Technology's Joint Entrance Exam paper. Referring to the National Testing Agency's clarification that no state other than Gujarat "approached" it to provide papers in their regional language, the Bengal BJP Chief said: "Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requested for the paper in Gujarati and he got it. Where was Mamata Banerjee then? Now, she is doing politics because that is what she knows. She doesn't work for the people of Bengal but is ready to indulge in politics on every issue."

Ghosh also criticised Banerjee for not implementing the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme in West Bengal, after Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday questioned her intentions on the same.

"Mamata Banerjee ko khali rajneeti aati hai. Na koi vikas, na koi basic kam. (All Mamata Banerjee knows is politics. She neither believes in development nor in any basic work)," he said.