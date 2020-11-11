LeT recruiter held in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The NIA has arrested Sayyad M Idris, 28, from coastal Karnataka in a case in West Bengal in March involving LeT. The accused is a resident of Uttara Kannada. He was produced in a court to seek transit remand so he could be produced before a Kolkata court. The NIA statement on Wednesday claimed Idris was allegedly part of social media groups run by Pakistan-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells and furthering terror activities. The chargesheet also included Tania Parvin, a Kolkata resident, who allegedly got radicalised in cyberspace by LeT. She became part of 70 jihadi groups on social media, which propagated a terrorist ideology. She was tasked with making fake profiles to honeytrap the defence personnel and obtain sensitive information. The NIA said she was handled by JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.
