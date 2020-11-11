LeT recruiter held in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The NIA has arrested Sayyad M Idris, 28, from coastal Karnataka in a case in West Bengal in March involving LeT. The accused is a resident of Uttara Kannada. He was produ­ced in a court to seek transit rem­and so he could be produced before a Kolkata court. The NIA statement on Wednesday claimed Idris was allegedly part of social media groups run by Pakistan-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells and furthering terror activi­ties. The chargesheet also inclu­ded Tania Parvin, a Kolkata resi­dent, who allegedly got radicali­s­ed in cyberspace by LeT. She bec­a­me part of 70 jihadi groups on social media, which propagated a terrorist ideology. She was tasked with making fake profiles to hon­ey­trap the defence personnel and ob­t­ain sensitive infor­m­ation. The NIA said she was handled by JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.