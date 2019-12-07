Let CBI/CID probe encounter; Gorhe Killings set dangerous trend: Maneka

Mumbai: Politicians, lawyers and activists have questioned the encounter by Telangana police of four accused involved in the veterinarian's gang rape and murder. Former minister Maneka Gandhi has cautioned that the incident may set a "dangerous" precedent while deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe has demanded CID or CBI inquiry.

BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar strongly condemned the police action terming it illegal. He also called for a probe into the killing of four accused.

Senior lawyer Vrinda Grover said "this is unacceptable" and leading criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam observed that people will lose faith in the law.

T’gana police have strongly justified the killings saying the law took its course.

However, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi said what has happened was dangerous for the country. ''You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, They (the accused) would have been hanged by court anyhow,'' she noted.

Gore, who is senior Shiv Sena leader, said today's encounter has raised serious questions over the police machinery. ''In such encounters, there is a possibility of destruction of evidence. Accused should have been hanged after due legal and judicial processes. Therefore, I strongly demand an inquiry by CID or CBI into the incident,'' she added.

Nikam opined that the encounter was outside the law and it could bring law and order in trouble.

Another senior lawyer Karuna Nundy tweeted: "Now nobody will ever know if the four men killed by the police were innocent men, arrested fast to show action.