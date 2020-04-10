Lessons from the world of tigers – Looking at the coronavirus quarantine through a wildlife photographer’s lens

Review the mistakes, learn and rectify:

सिंहावलोकन, a very famous phenomena of tigers. A tiger after walking a mile always stops and looks back and about for any possible threat, and observe the jungle carefully. This is the good opportunity for us to reflect upon our mistakes and try to learn from them and come up with a plan to rectify things, so we can become the best version of ourselves.

Be calm and wait for the right opportunity:

Be it hunting prey or drinking water, calmness and patience are of paramount importance in the lives of tigers. Although we are currently going through difficult times, we must keep in mind that if there is darkness, then there is also brightness – we should have patience and be ready to grab the opportunity as and when it arises.

Be decisive and aim for bigger things:

Tigers always prefer to hunt bigger prey.

Tigers manage to hunt big animals, some of them even weighing more than double in terms of size and even weight. The tiger is decisive and knows he has only one shot and he goes for it. In these times, its important that we can think much bigger than our size.

Forever adaptable:

Only one thing is certain, i.e. change. We must always adapt to change. Being a legal person, I am conscious that the current outbreak shall change or amend various acts/jurisprudences which shall have a direct impact on the way we are operating. All industries might experience new trends and there shall be a new normal. We must adapt to it and adapt as quickly as possible. Like tiger has different strategies to hunt different animals – from the thick skinned rhino to a soft skinned deer – we should have the flexibility to can adapt to situations as per time, place and circumstance.

Sharpening the saw:

The tiger likes to challenge himself. Whenever he does not hunt, he prefers to sharpen his four-inch claws. He takes rest to prepare himself to face new challenges. This is the right opportunity for all of us to learn new skills, understand new trends in the industry by visualizing the way industry will work post disruption. Post any disruption, the changes would be faster and more swift. We must be regularly updated and informed about these changes so we can accordingly sharpen our saw.

Mandar has been a part of Schindler India since October 2014 and currently works as a legal manager with the organisation. He has qualified LLB and MBA with specialisation in Finance. He also holds PG Diploma from the renowned National Law University in Intellectual Property. He possesses 9 years of working experience in Litigation, compliance and regulatory. His prior experience is in Financial sector especially in compliance and regulatory. Mandar is recipient of The IDEX Legal Awards, 2018 and has been recognized as the Next Gen In-House Lawyer.