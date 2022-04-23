Less than a day after calling him a 'rubber doll', Sidhu praises Punjab CM Mann for 'honesty'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday praised the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his younger brother and an honest man. This comes a day after the cricketer-turned politician called the chief minister a ‘rubber da gudda’ or rubber doll.

“He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him. If he fights against it my support is with him, even rising above party lines, because it is a fight for Punjab's existence.”,” news agency PTI quoted Sidhu.

Sidhu said he will support Mann if he fights against mafia. The Congress leader had said that the Grand Old Party lost the Punjab elections because of ‘mafia raj’ and now needed to reinvent itself.

“I did not speak earlier but everybody has a right to speak and I say today that the Congress lost because of the five-year rule of the mafia raj,” he added.

Sidhu said he had always fought against the mafia. Though he did not elaborate, Sidhu has in the past criticised his own Congress government in the state over alleged “mafias” in sand-mining, transport and cable TV sectors.

“My fight was not against any individual. It was against the system and against some persons who were eating into the state like termites,” he said.

He said his fight is for Punjab's “existence” and not for any post.

“Till the time politics remains a business it will not be respected,” he said. “When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise.”

Sidhu said he considered Mann his younger brother whom he will support in the fight against the mafia.

In a tweet later, he said, “The Congress will have to reinvent to come back to power.”

“Honest faces with moral authority and integrity will be the propellers. We are fighting a battle of existence for this great state…It's either the Mafia or Honest people,” he tweeted.

The praise by Sidhu came a day after he slammed the Punjab government over the police action against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba and accused it of acting like a puppet of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas, poet and former AAP leader, and Alka Lamba, who left the party to join the Congress are facing action by Punjab police over their remarks against Kejriwal, a move that has sparked allegations of political vendetta.

Shortly after the AAP's thumping win in Punjab, Mann had assured the people that he would go after the mafia operating in sectors such as mining and drugs in the border state.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:36 AM IST