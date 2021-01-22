Less than 14% population tested for Corona

New Delhi

Even after over 10 months of the Coronavirus tests across the country, a little less than 14% population could be covered so far, a huge population still remaining unchecked. As against India's estimated population of 138 crore, a total of 19 crore people have undergone tests until January 22, showing 1.06 crore of the 5.58% found infected with the positive symptoms of the deadly virus. Another 8 lakh were tested in the past 24 hours.

As many as 18,002 recovered in the past 24 hours as against 14,545 found infected. The recovery rate went up to 96.78%, with 102.84 lakh recovering while the caseload of active cases dropped to 1.78% as 1.89 lakh are still undergoing the treatment.

India's death toll went up to 1.53 lakh, with another 163 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, 62 of them in Maharashtra alone, 21 in Kerala, 15 in Punjab, 9 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 8 in Delhi.

Vaccination tops 12.7 lakh

With 2,28,563 health workers vaccinated till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive, the cumulative number of those vaccinated against Covid-19 surpassed 12.7 lakh, or to be exact 12,72,097 till 6 PM on Friday, the Health Ministry announced.

The ministry said 267 cases of the adverse effect were reported after vaccination till the Friday evening but it did not give details

Virus tidbits

-- 13,000 volunteers administered 2nd dose of Covaxin in phase-3 trials: Bharat Biotech

-- Bharat Biotech begins dispatch of Covaxin doses to 22 cities

-- UP minister Gulab Devi tests positive