Leopard sighted near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted on a road on the city outskirts on Thursday, trigg­ering panic among locals and motorists, even as efforts were on to safely rescue the wild animal, which later escaped into a farmland. Forest officials said the feline, which appeared to be injured was seen lying beside the median of a Road Under Bridge (RUB) in Mailar­dev­pally area. It later escaped into the private farm following which a team of forest and police personnel launched an operation to capture and safely relocate the wild animal.