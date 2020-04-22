Legal notice sent to TMC's Shubhojit Ghose for 'defaming' Marwaris on TV debate

A legal notice has been sent to a representative of Trinamool Congress( TMC) after his comments on a National news television debate which spanned about 82 minutes, in which the comments allegedly defame the Marwari community in West Bengal. The TMC has reacted to the comments on the debate show saying that fringe elements are portrayed as party views.

The legal notice was sent by a lawyer named Siddartha Sharma against Shubhojit Ghose, asking him to tender a public apology within 24 hours through a press conference. However, Ghose is still liable to face civil and legal proceedings by the lawyer who belongs to the Marwari community himself. The notice has been sent through the television channel on which he appeared on Wednesday, since Ghose’s contact details are unknown. The debate is also being circulated on the internet.

The legal notice reads, “You have made statements and allegations against the Marwari community having phenomenal impact and which are not only ex facie defamatory, but also capable of inciting communal hatred and violence, as you have used words and levelled allegations which has exposed the entire Marwari community to hatred, criticism and ridicule.”

The comments by Ghose follow a question to the BJP representative on the show whether the Central team will investigate black marketing of dishonest Marwaris in West Bengal. Ghose was referring to the two Inter-Ministerial Central teams(IMCT) sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) to West Bengal for spot assessment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghose allegedly carried on with his statements against the Marwari community being foreigners of the land and being into black marketing since 1946, despite being interrupted by the anchor.

The legal notice also says though a clarification has been given by the All India Trinamool Congress(AITC) on their Twitter account, it does not absolve Ghose of his deeds. “Disappointing that fringe individual ideas are masqueraded as party views. We strongly object to such comments. Bengal is the 2nd home of the Marwari community. AITC believes in preserving an all inclusive Bengali culture where every community has an equal stake in it,” reads the tweet.

Meanwhile in a statement issued by the Rashtriya Ahinsa Manch and Bharatvarshiya Marwari Samaj, Kolkata, they have questioned TMC whether this is their official stand on the Marwari community. “Without concrete evidence, no leader is authorized to utter such stray and irresponsible remarks dividing communities. Instead of asking nothing from the State government, this Marwari community always contributes generously for the upliftment of mankind in West Bengal. You can see even in corona crises, the Marwari community members are contributing generously by distributing food and other essential items to needy people in West Bengal.”

There has however been no response from Ghose on the entire issue.