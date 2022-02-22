Legal luminaries divided on Hijab row

The controversy of prohibition on wearing hijab in schools emanated in Karnataka but has become a talking point across the nation, with support pouring in for both groups – the one favouring the ban and the other one against it. Similarly, legal luminaries, too, seem to be divided over the issue.

The Bombay High Court’s former Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog expressed his displeasure over the Karnataka government empowering the schools by a legislation, which he said is “bad in law”.

Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog told the Free Press Journal, “The issue to be decided first is can the state government make a law that wearing of the hijab would be prohibited?”

“How can you (state) make a legislation which can be misunderstood, which is why you used the word ‘hijab’ alone? Why aren’t other religious symbols mentioned in the legislation?” Nandrajog questioned, adding, “The legislation shouldn’t have been specific about ‘hijab’.”

The former Chief Justice further said that the dispute is purely between the ‘discretion of schools and the demand of students of a specific community’.

“I seriously think the state government should not have come up with this legislation. It should, in fact, be neutral; but it didn’t choose to do so,” Nandrajog said, adding if married Hindu women attending college would be asked not to wear a bindi, vermillion, etc.

Allahabad High Court’s former Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale has a different view on the issue. In fact, he dealt with an identical matter in August 2002, when he was a judge in the Bombay High Court. Bhosale said, “The issue was identical, wherein a Class 6 girl had moved the HC against the decision of the school principal asking her to maintain a dress code and not to wear a head scarf. She claimed that her fundamental right of freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion was violated.”

The former Chief Justice and Justice Rajendra Lodha, who had retired after being the Chief Justice of India, said in their orders that there didn’t seem to be an established practice within Islam where girls studying in all-girls school should cover their heads. “A girl student not wearing the head scarf studying in an exclusive girls’ section cannot be said, in any manner, to be acting inconsistently with the verses or violating any injunction provided in the Holy Quran,” he said.

“I continue to hold the same view even today, that it is not an obligatory overt act enjoined by Muslim religion that a girl studying in all girls’ section must wear head-covering,” Justice Bhosale said, adding, “The essence of Islam cannot be said to have been interfered with by directing girls not to wear head-scarf in school.”

