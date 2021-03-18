Left Front counters Mamata Banerjee's urge from the Left cadres to vote for TMC

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from every public rallies is urging every CPI (M) supporters to vote in favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress to beat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in West Bengal, the Left Front leaders on the other side cried foul against the TMC supremo stating that TMC is instrumental in bringing the saffron camp in West Bengal.

Talking to Free Press Journal, senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had always said earlier that in West Bengal not a single Left Front supporter or leaders are seen and also that no one from Left Front will ever support the Trinamool Congress.

“TMC knows that they cannot beat the BJP alone for which TMC supremo is asking for our help. No one from the CPI (M) will ever support TMC. TMC is instrumental in bringing BJP in West Bengal. The Left Front only has the power to beat BJP in the upcoming polls,” stated the senior politburo member.

Notably, in every public rally the TMC supremo has been requesting the Leftists to vote for TMC as their main agenda is to defeat the saffron camp.

“All my leftist friends cast our vote in favor of TMC and don’t waste it by giving it to the CPI (M). Empower TMC more to beat the BJP,” said the TMC supremo on Thursday while addressing several public rallies in West Midnapore.