Left, Congress want immediate West Bengal assembly session

Kolkata: In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Left-Congress alliance on Thursday urged Mamata Banerjee to appear before the Assembly to prove her majority since the exodus of TMC ministers and MLAs continues unabated.

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said that the ‘drama of defection’ between the ruling TMC and the BJP is continuing for which it is necessary to prove that the ruling Trinamool Congress still has the majority in the Assembly.

“Every day, there is defection. Even the common people are confused whether the TMC has the majority in the House or not? If the number of legislators is more in BJP than the TMC, then the TMC doesn’t have the power to continue in the government; hence, an immediate assembly session is needed,” claimed Mannan adding that if the ruling TMC doesn’t call for the same then the alliance would conduct a march towards the state secretariat.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Leader of the Left Front in the House Sujan Chakraborty said that Banerjee seemed to be scared to face the opposition in the assembly.

“She had been announcing different doles for the people of West Bengal without getting it approved by the legislators. She should at least pay heed to the views of the opposition in regards to her populist measures,” added Chakraborty.

Asked whether they would move the ‘No confidence motion’ in the Assembly against the TMC government as proposed by Abdul Mannan, Chakraborty said, “First let the House be summoned, then we would consider moving the no-confidence motion."

Suvendu’s bro moves HC against TMC decision

Two days after newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari was removed from the post of chairman of Contai Municipality, Soumendu on Thursday moved Calcutta High Court challenging the decision of the ruling Trinamool Congress government. According to Soumendu’s lawyer and CPI (M)’s Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhatttacharya said normally the decision of the state government cannot be challenged, but in some cases it can be challenged as it can be a ploy of the TMC government.

“I am fighting Soumendu’s case as in special cases the state government’s decision can be challenged. It is understood that Soumendu was removed due to Suvendu’s defection. The ruling Trinamool Congress always plays vindictive politics,” said Bhattacharya adding that the hearing of the case will be on January 4.

According to TMC sources, Soumendu Adhikari had not participated in the recent political programmes of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Purba Medinipur.