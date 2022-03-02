'LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY': Indian Embassy tells Indian nationals in 'urgent' advisory

In an urgent advisory on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked the Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately and proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible.

"URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*," tweeted the Indian Embassy.

Meanwhile, the first Indian casualty in war-torn Ukraine was recorded in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed during intense shelling Ukraine's second-largest city, when he had gone out to get food.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov said India has requested Russia for the emergency evacuation of its citizens stranded in Ukraine through Russian territory.

During a press briefing, Alipov said that Russia is in touch with Indian authorities concerning the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Kharkiv and other areas of eastern Ukraine.

"We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stranded there through the Russian territory. We are actively working on all ways and means to launch such an operation and provide a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of the people there," he stated.

The Union Government has meanwhile launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:12 PM IST