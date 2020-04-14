Learning and fun amid the coronavirus lockdown: Life lessons from playing games

These days, I often play snakes and ladder game with my daughter and carrom with my entire family. These games help in big way in reducing the stress caused due to widespread coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to reducing stress, they have also helped me learn few important lessons which I would like to share with you.

Lesson 1 – Ability to fail forward

In the snakes and ladder game, it doesn’t matter how fast or how slow one is moving, it doesn’t matter how many ladders one gets during the course of the game. With one wrong move within seconds one could be back at square one. In our life also, we may fail multiple times, but if we need to reach that 100 mark, the only option is to keep trying until we get to our end goal. If I compare this with one another game say boxing, I believe we don’t lose in boxing when we fall, but we lose, when we fail to get up. The lesson I derive out of Snakes and Ladder game is to equip oneself with the ability to fail forward and the attitude to bounce back with the right spirit.

Lesson 2 – Having a strategic plan

While playing carrom, I realized more than one’s skills, it also depends on how strategic we are in making our moves and also how good we are in guessing the moves of our opponents. Yes, we may always enjoy getting the queen, however it’s important to keep in mind that the queen never comes alone. If you are aiming for the queen you have to also ensure you are able to get the “cover”, else, you will lose the queen. Irrespective of the role we play in the corporate world, it is important to be as strategic as possible. A good starting point would be to prepare a good plan which ensures our success is not momentary. This plan should be backed with covers. In the corporate world those covers will be based on what if scenarios.

Lesson 3 – Getting into another’s shoes

While playing carrom, I also realized it is so important to give special attention to the Queen / Queens who are in our homes the way we give special attention the queen on the carrom board by learning to get in to their shoes. Frankly speaking, there is no lock down for them. In fact, their work has multiplied as maids / house helps are no longer able to assist them. They are practically working every single day with no breaks from their routine work, that too with the same zeal and energy as the soldiers serving in the army. These queens have very less or no expectation of getting appreciation or rewards.