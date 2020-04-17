Learn Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Bengal couple marries with masks and minimum guests

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc and authorties asking citizens to practice social distancing, a young couple in West Bengal's Kharagpur married with masks and minimum guests and has set an example for others to follow. On the other hand, scores of people thronged at the wedding of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The Bengal couple, Swati Nath and Sourav Karmakar, married in the presence of 15 family members and friends, wearing masks as a precaution against the deadly virus. To the couple's credit, they even donated Rs 31,000, which they had set aside for their wedding. This money will be used to provide meal for two days to 500 people at a local club that Karmakar supports.

Karmakar told NDTV, "I would have in normal circumstances spent money at my wedding, I thought why not spend it to feed the poor. When I told my family about it, they all agreed most readily."

Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Revathi, grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing, M Krishnappa, on Friday.

More than 100 people participated in the marriage ceremony held at Kumaraswamy's farmhouse in Kethaganahally, Ramanagara.

There were around 50-60 members Deve Gowda's family and more than 30 people participated from Revathi's family, sources added.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding has sparked a row over alleged violation of lockdown norms. Taking objection to non-observance of social distancing by the attendees who didn't wear face masks, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan told reporters here that he had asked the district's Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to inquire into the charge that lockdown guidelines were violated.

"Permission was given for the wedding but with guidelines to maintain social distancing and wearing of face masks by all those attending the ceremony. If there is a violation, action will be taken," Narayan said.

(With inputs from Agencies)