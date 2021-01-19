Learn innovation, industry from Kerala, Goa CM tells farmers

Panaji

Lamenting the lack of innovation and interest in agriculture in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged the local farmers to seek inspiration from Kerala's jackfruit farmers.

Addressing a Water Resources dept event here, Sawant said Goa should emulate the jackfruit-based farm business model adopted in the southern state, where powdered seeds of the pulpy fruit were now generating crores of rupees worth of business for their ability to control diabetes.

"A person in Kerala has discovered how jackfruit seed powder can be used for diabetes. The powder can control diabetes. He makes crores of rupees worth of business with that powder. He has started exporting it now," Sawant said.

Contrasting the attitudes towards farming and labour in Karnataka and Goa, Sawant said on the contrary, 95% of the jackfruits grown in Goa are left to rot.