Lawyers in UP go on day-long strike against Tis Hazari court clash

Muzaffarnagar: Lawyers in courts across 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh stayed away from work on Monday to protest the clash between advocates and police personnel at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court complex last week.

At least 20 police personnel and a number of lawyers were injured in the clash which broke out following an argument between the two sides over parking on Saturday.

CCTV footage showed the lawyers vandalising the court lockup and thrashing a policeman. The lawyers claimed two of their colleagues were injured in police firing. The Allahabad High Court Bench Action Committee had called for a one-day strike against the clash.