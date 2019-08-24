Lawyer to FM: All about Arun Jaitley’s family, education and political career

Arun Jaitley passed away today (August 24) at the age of 66 due to prolonged illness. He was hospitalised at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. Here are some prominent detail about his family, education and political career.

Family

Arun Jaitley was born in 1952 to Maharaj Kishen Jaitley. Jaitley’s father was also a lawyer and the family stayed in Delhi. His mother Ratan Prabha was a social activist. Arun Jaitley also has an elder sister, Madhu Bhargava.

Arun Jaitley was married to Sangeeta Jaitley, daughter of former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir Giridhar Lal Dogra. Sonali and Rohan are the daughter and son of Arun Jaitley.

Education

Jaitley studied law and became president of the Delhi University Students Union when Indira Gandhi declared Emergency. He spent 19 months in prison for organising a massive protest at the university campus.

After the Emergency, he began practicing law and in 1980 challenged the move by Jagmohan, then Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, to demolish the Indian Express building, which brought him in close contact with Ramnath Goenka, Arun Shourie and Fali Nariman.