Lawyer couple's murder: Telangana HC issues notices to state govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday on its own took cognisance of the killing of a lawyer couple in Peddapalli district of the state and directed the government to properly and expeditiously conduct investigation into the matter.

Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P V Nagamani, both practicing lawyers in the High Court, were killed when they were travelling in a car on Wednesday. Two assailants intercepted and attacked them using knives and other weapons near a village in Ramagiri Mandal.

The Court, while posting the matter to March 1, issued notices to the state government asking it to file a status report on the investigation. Condemning the killing of the advocate couple, lawyers across the state held protests on Thrusday and demanded that the police arrest the culprits immediately.

Describing the killings as "unfortunate", Chief Justice Hima Kohli called for a report and directed that the investigation be done properly by collecting the evidence. Police shall investigate the killings without any delay, the court said.

The court told the Telangana Advocate General (AG) to inform the government to collect evidence such as videos (that were circulated on social media) which were recorded by passers-by, and statements of those people who may have witnessed the incident while travelling in vehicles.