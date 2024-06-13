Lawlessness In Punjab Continues: Masked Man, With Guns In Both Hands, Fires At Jewellery Shop In Filmy Style In Ludhiana (VIDEO)

X

In a dramatic incident which reminded many of a movie scene, a masked man carrying two guns in both hands fired indiscriminately at a jewellery shop in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the attack, which lasted a couple of seconds, occurred outside Paramjit Jewellers on Railway Road, just a few meters away from a police station and a judges’ residential complex.

In the purported video of the incident, two bike-borne men can be seen screeching to a halt outside the jewellery shop with their faces covered with handkerchiefs. The pillion rider got off the bike, took out two guns, and began firing at the shop. Despite the crowded market, the attackers fired multiple shots within a couple of seconds before fleeing the scene. The shots shattered the shop’s glass, with two bullets piercing through and several others hitting and breaking the glass.

Reports suggest that Manpreet Singh Mani, the jeweller, was unharmed in the incident due to the reinforced glass protecting him inside the shop.

This attack on Singh comes two years after a similar shooting incident targeting his father. In that case, his father’s life was also saved, and the assailants were later apprehended.

The police stated that the area had been sealed off and a thorough search for the attackers was underway with the help of CCTV footage from the scene. Authorities are also investigating potential links between this recent attack and the shooting incident from two years ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a warehouse in the Ludhiana district of Punjab on Thursday, said officials.

The incident took place in the industrial area near Ghoda colony in Ludhiana.

According to fire service officials, more than five fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the fire. The officials also said that no casualties have been reported till now.