Lawlessness In Bihar: Miscreants Brazenly Fire 15-20 Rounds At Restaurant In Muzaffarpur, People Run For Safety; Watch Video

The apparent deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar is becoming a serious security concern for residents as videos of shooting and firing related to crime incidents emerge from the state at an alarming rate. In another incident highlighting the fearlessness among the miscreants in Bihar, some men fired shots at a restaurant in Bhagwan area of Muzaffarpur. A CCTV footage captured the visuals at the time of firing inside the hotel. According to reports, 15-20 rounds of shots were fired at the restaurant.

As soon as shots were fired, the patrons inside the restaurant ran for cover. There was utter chaos as people inside the restaurant who were serving and having food ran helter-skelter. The 30 second video clip showed the terror inflicted upon the people who had merely gone to enjoy the simple pleasure of dining outside.

There is another video making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) with claims that it is the footage from outside the restaurant. In the video, a few men can be seen firing shots randomly at the restaurant. The chilling video shows the fearlessness in the criminals in Bihar.

This is at least the fifth known incident of lawlessness in Bihar in the last three days. On Friday (August 18), a journalist named Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead in Araria district of Bihar.

In another shocking incident, a retired school teacher was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bihar's Begusarai on Saturday (August 19) morning.

Another incident emerged from Jehanabad where a government employee was threatened with a pistol by a ruffian. The incident was caught on camera.

Incidents of crime in Bihar

The recent spate of killings in Bihar in different incidents from various districts has once again brought back memories of lawlessness in the state. Bihar had grappled with serious law and order situation in the late 1990s and early 2000s as incidents of murder, extortion and firing incidents became a menace in the state.