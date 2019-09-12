Law and order deteriorating in parts of Rajasthan: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: In an apparent jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot here on Wednesday said the law and order situation has deteriorated at many places in the state.

"It is true that we should focus more on law and order. The government is serious on recent incidents and has taken steps. But the law and order situation has deteriorated at many places in the past a few months," he said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds the home portfolio in the state. The deputy chief minister, who was locked in a contest with Gehlot for the post of the chief minister in the state after the assembly polls last year, further said law and order was an important part of governance and "shortcomings should be removed" to improve the situation.

"The government has taken recent incidents seriously, be it the jailbreak in Alwar or any disturbance in the name of communalism. But we will have to be more conscious because people have expectations from us," Pilot added responding to questions on the sidelines of a function here. He also stressed the need to ensure that women were secure and people had an environment of safety. "Our mothers and sisters should remain safe and secure. People should get an environment of safety. This should be our priority and the government should seriously maintain the law and order," Pilot added.

Pilot, who was at a Chaupal Gramin Training Centre to launch a Chaupal Rajeevika store and Gandhi Gyan Kendra (library), also urged the Centre to review hefty fine under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. Commenting on the issue, Pilot said the Centre should reconsider the penalty amount.

"Things which are not practical should be reviewed. The Government of Gujarat has also said that what the Centre has done is not good. It is not about any party or government, it is about practicality," he said, adding that everyone should follow the traffic rules. Instead of the penalty amount. Transport Minister Pratap Singh and others were also present on the occasion.