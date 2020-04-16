'Laughing STRATEGICALLY...': Sambit Patra takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi after press conference

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a press conference via video conferencing to take questions on the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown in India. Gandhi urged the government to to push testing aggressively, maximise testing and use testing strategically.
He also urged the government to extend financial support in whatever way possible. At the same time, Gandhi warned that the lockdown period was not the end of the coronavirus crisis, and urged the government to spend its funds strategically.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra however took this as an opportunity to take a dig at Gandhi. Picking out the words ‘strategic’ and ‘dynamic’ Patra put out several tweets.
"Give out as much money as you can but remember don’t spend too much because you have to spend STRATEGICALLY and money needs to be spend DYNAMICALLY!!" he wrote, quoting from Gandhi's press conference.
"I am laughing STRATEGICALLY and rolling on the floor DYNAMICALLY," he wrote in another post.
As of Thursday, India has recorded over 12,300 positive cases. As per data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 414 people have died.
This is not the first time that Patra has critiqued Gandhi over the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, after the Congress leader took to Twitter to post a picture of a "Covid-19 Survival Kit", Patra was quick to respond.
In the image, while the world was shown fighting the deadly virus with masks and gloves, sanitisers and soap, India has utensils, and diyas and torches.
The BJP leader urged Gandhi to avoid behaving like a "Tablighi Politician". He suggested that if Gandhi did not have anything positive to say, he should "at least stay silent and avoid the vulgar attempt to create Panic by spreading false things".
