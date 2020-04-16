'Laughing STRATEGICALLY...': Sambit Patra takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi after press conference

As of Thursday, India has recorded over 12,300 positive cases. As per data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 414 people have died.

This is not the first time that Patra has critiqued Gandhi over the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, after the Congress leader took to Twitter to post a picture of a "Covid-19 Survival Kit", Patra was quick to respond.

In the image, while the world was shown fighting the deadly virus with masks and gloves, sanitisers and soap, India has utensils, and diyas and torches.

The BJP leader urged Gandhi to avoid behaving like a "Tablighi Politician". He suggested that if Gandhi did not have anything positive to say, he should "at least stay silent and avoid the vulgar attempt to create Panic by spreading false things".