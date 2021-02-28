Latest update on NEET-UG 2021, CISCE Class 10, 12 board exams

Several state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have announced date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Even the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dates of JEE Mains.

However, the dates of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams are not out yet. Thus the students are now eagerly waiting for an update on the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021 and ISC and ICSE exam dates.

NEET-UG 2021

Last year, NEET-UG was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the protest to postpone the exams amid the pandemic.

As per the latest development, the dates will be announced by February-end or early-March.

The update was shared by NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi while speaking to India TV digital on the delay in announcing NEET 2021 dates.

After the education minister declared that JEE Main would be conducted multiple times, students had been pressing the demand that NEET too be held multiple times in a year.

Earlier this month, Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

CISCE exams 2021

The ISC and ICSE board exams, usually conducted in February, have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report by The Telegraph, CISCE had stated that it will announce the ICSE, ISC 2021 exam dates as soon as Election Commission releases the dates of the upcoming assembly election in the five states.

Once released, the schedule will be available on the official website of the council.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry yesterday.

Thus, as per the statement given to The Telegraph, CISCE is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 exams dates soon.

(With inputs from agencies)