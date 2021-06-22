Latest update on CBSE optional exams for Class 12 - Here's what board told SC

The CBSE on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15. The exams would be conducted if the environment is conducive in the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE in an additional affidavit said: "Regarding the date before which the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between August 15, 2021, to September 15, 2021, subject to conducive situation."

The board added that the examinations for private, patrachar and compartment would be conducted in such a manner so that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020.

The board said the policy for tabulation of marks for Class 12 Board Examination 2021 has been formulated by the CBSE to ensure standardisation of marks, as marks of Class 11 and 12 components will be awarded at school level. "Therefore, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams, etc.," added the affidavit.

The top court had suggested developing a dispute resolution mechanism, the CBSE said, disputes regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by the board.

"After declaration of result by July 31, if the candidates are not satisfied, CBSE will provide online facility for registration for the examination. Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations," said the affidavit. And added, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final.

The CBSE added that to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard as provided in the policy. "This is necessary in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/process of evaluation used by the individual school," added the affidavit.

On Monday, a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea for holding physical examinations for Class 12. The CBSE after the cancellation of Class 12 examination, developed an assessment process with theory and practical components.

On June 17, the CBSE had said for Class 12, marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam will have 40 per cent weightage; Class 11, marks based on theory component of final exam will 30 per cent weightage; and Class 10, marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main 5 subjects will have 30 per cent weightage. The CBSE informed the top court that results for Class 12 exams will be declared by July 31.