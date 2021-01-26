Latest sero-survey shows Delhi over 50%, heading towards attaining 'herd immunity'

New Delhi: The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.

The survey has found that in one district, 50-60 per cent of the sampled population has developed antibodies to COVID-19, they said.

For the survey, which ended a few days ago, samples of over 25,000 people from various districts across the city were collected, the officials said.

Delhi''s population is over two crore, spread across 11 districts.

"In one district, the sero-prevalence rate is between 50-60 per cent, indicating a large number of people have developed antibodies, so we can say the city is moving towards attaining herd immunity," a source said without disclosing the name of the district.