Latest Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Cipla launches generic version of remdesivir at Rs 4,000 per vial

Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said it has launched its generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir at Rs 4,000 per vial, which is among the lowest globally, and is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month.

According to reports, Cipremi is priced at Rs 4,000 per 100 mg vial, Cipla said in a statement. The company said that Cipla will also be donating some amount of the drug as part of its efforts to support the community in this time of need. Cipremi has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need.

"We are proud to commercially launch Cipremi today (on Wednesday); amongst the lowest priced globally, and aim to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month itself," Cipla Executive Vice-President and CEO (India Business) Nikhil Chopra said in an e-mailed statement to PTI.