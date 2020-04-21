Latest coronavirus update: Wrong results, Rajasthan halts use of Chinese test kits

Jaipur: Days after Bhilwara was declared corona free, the district has witnessed four new positive patients. Further, Rajasthan has discontinued the use of rapid testing kits to check the prevalence of Covid-19 as the results are inaccurate. The major development was confirmed by the state health minister, Dr Raghu Sharma.

The government said there might be a spike in cases over the next two days as results of 4,000 backlog samples we - re expected from a Delhi lab. Rajasthan reported 83 new positive cases on Tuesday morning. According to the 2 pm report by the medical and health department, 4 are from Bhilwara.

All are from different localities and have been home quarantined. Of the rest, 63 are from Jaipur and 5 from Jodhpur, 2 each from Dausa, Tonk, Kota and Jaisalmer and 1 each from Sawai Madhopur, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts.

The total number of positives in the state reaches 1,596. The cumulative total for the state, which includes 61 Iraq evacuees and 2 Italians, is 1,659.

In a major development, Rajasthan discontinued the use of Rapid Testing Kits to conduct tests for Covid-19, confirmed health minister Dr Raghu Sharma. “The tests were not accurate. We had taken utmost care and not compromised on any parameter stipulated by the ICMR but the results were not accurate.

Even those who tested positive were being tested negative through the kits. Our doctors have recommended we stop their use. We have written about it to ICMR,” said Sharma, adding, “When results of rapid test are not foolproof and a PCR test has to be carried out, it does not make sense.”

Notably, of the 1,232 tests conducted by these kits, only two were positive. The use of these kits began on April 17, making Rajasthan the first state to carry out rapid testing for Covid-19. Large scale tests were to be conducted through the kits to access the prevalence of virus in hotspots, both in containment and buffer zones around the clusters.