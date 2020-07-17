Latest coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases cross 10 lakh in India; Rahul Gandhi warns of numbers doubling by August end

Rahul Gandhi also attached his tweet from July 14 in which he had talked about the country’s COVID-19 tally crossing the 10 lakh-mark during that week. “This week the figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country,” he had tweeted.

According to report by Hindustan Times, India on Thursday reported 36,247 new cases taking the country’s tally to 1,004,652, and 690 new fatalities with death toll rising to 25,594. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

Gandhi also had tagged a news report quoting the WHO chief who had said that if concrete steps were not taken, the coronavirus situation in the world would turn from bad to worse.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on coronavirus and warned that their failure to stop their countries spiralling outbreaks meant there would be no return to normal for the foreseeable future.