Latest coronavirus update: With 69 cases, Tamil Nadu count reaches 690

CHENNAI: 69 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total count to 690. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said an infected woman died in Chennai on Tuesday. With this, the number of persons succumbing to the pandemic has gone up to 7.

According to her, 19 persons have so far recovered. Meanwhile, police in Salem district booked 11 Indonesians and in Erode 6 Thailand nationals were booked for spreading the infection and violating visa norms.