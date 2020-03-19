Latest coronavirus update: With 13 fresh cases, India virus tally reached 169

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with the tally to 45 including three foreign nationals.

Kerala, which reported the first coronavirus case in the country, is the second worst-hit state with 27 confirmed cases.

Uttar Pradesh which borders the national capital reported 17 confirmed cases with five people discharged.

As many as 12 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi including one foreign national.