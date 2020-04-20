Latest coronavirus update: With 1 more case, Bhilwara still not ‘Covid free

Jaipur: Barely two days after Bhilwara administration declared the district corona-free, keeping it so is proving to be a tough task for the district administration. A man from Jodhpur who travelled to Bhilwara has tested positive.

He is presently under quarantine along with his wife and child. But the district with the much appreciated Bhilwara model of effective containment of the virus and the state government is not keen on letting him be a part of the district data. On Sunday, the 2pm report released by Rajasthan medical and health department stated there is a new case in Bhilwara.

This was a cause of speculation as it was on April 17 the district was declared corona free. However, in the 9 pm report the figure was removed and a statement was issued stating it was a typo error and a patient from Bharatpur was marked in Bhilwara.

The statement read, “In the 2pm report, there was a typographical error by the SMS staff while reporting. It has been confirmed with IDSP cell and Collector Bhilwara. It was from Bharatpur not Bhilwara. The error has since been corrected.” But both the reports had the same number of patients (17) for Bharatpur.

Reports filtered in from Bharatpur papers of a Jodhpur man, who travelled to Bhilwara, on April 14 with permission from Jodhpur collector, tested positive. He was checked at the borders and home quarantined. He showed symptoms on Saturday and was admitted to the hospital and tested. His report has apparently been received on Sunday and he has tested positive.