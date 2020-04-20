Latest coronavirus update: When women decide, good things happen, Dausa

Jaipur: In a small village in Karauli district of Rajasthan women have got together to deal with the challenges the Covid pandemic has put forth. Their efforts have served to extend help in the form of rations to families in need, not covered under any govt scheme. Helping them in their endeavour is the young woman BDO.

Surrounded by mountains is the tiny Khedia village, part of the area commonly called Dang, notorious for dacoits. The rocky terrain does not offer good crops, so most men have migrated to cities in search of livelihood.

After the lockdown, they could not return home, leaving the women to fend for themselves and their kids. The men could not send money and the situation worsened as half the population was not covered under any government schemes.

They belong to the EWS category and don’t have cards to make them entitled to get rations. Going by the premise women connect better to own gender, the village women went door to door, asking about problems they have been facing and their needs.

The matter was brought before block development officer Neeraj Sharma. The young lady officer initiated the effort to connect with donors and gather rations for the people in need. Speaking to FPJ, Sharma said, “I have a guiding principle.

The CM had said no one should go hungry and ensuring the CM’s order is followed is my top priority. The village women helped me create a list of the families in need of ration. The donors are providing the rations and distributing them, the village women are giving information about problems they are facing and what they need.”