Latest coronavirus update: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in emergency mode

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting on Thursday calling upon superintendents and top management of Government and private hospitals to check preparedness need to tackle suspected cases of Covid-19.

With the first case being reported in West Bengal on Tuesday and the next two weeks being crucial to curb the number from rising of corona virus patients, the State administration is working round the clock.

The Beliaghata Infectious Diseases (ID) hospital is where most suspected cases are being kept at, apart from the 18 year old Covid-19 positive boy who had travelled from UK to Kolkata on 15th March.

Mamata lauded the work done at Beliaghata ID hospital with 100 beds for confirmed Covid-19 cases will be kept, two other government hospitals, namely RG Kar Hospital with 50 beds and MR Bangur with 150 beds to treat suspected Covid-19 patients. Each hospital will have a separate entry for people in isolation.

The State has ordered 300 ventilation machines of which 70 have been delivered, 2 lakh masks, 30,000 gloves and 2 lakh PPE kits for medics have been ordered. 100 PPE kits will reach hospitals soon.

“There is no need to panic. Though the next 3 weeks will be crucial for India. Italy and other countries have reported a few cases in the first week and it went up in the following weeks. We need to be careful,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-boy who tested positive in Kolkata was trolled on social media for being irresponsible and not getting himself tested after landing in Kolkata from London on March 15.