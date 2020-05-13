Latest coronavirus update: WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.
"In view of the prevalent situation due to COVID-19, as per the direction of West Bengal Govt, the WBTC shall run a skeleton bus service for emergency purpose to be used by frontline workers & returnees/migrant who are travelling by road, rail and airlines," said a statement from WBTC.
"Buses shall be operational on a daily basis, with an hourly frequency between 7 am to 7 pm each till further instructions," the WBTC said.
