Latest coronavirus update: UP scores even as Maharashtra awaits nod

Lucknow: Even as Maharashtra is waiting for a nod from the Centre on its request for special trains to ferry the migrants to their hometowns, Uttar Pradesh has announced that the labourers stuck in other states would be brought back. This will be done in phases.

Being the first state to make such an announcement, UP’s decision will bring much needed respite to scores stuck across India since the national lockdown came into effect on March 24.

The workers and labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who are staying in other States and have completed their mandated 14-day isolation, would be brought back.

The officers have been tasked to prepare State-wise list of workers and chalk out plans to ferry them, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted. He further informed that before travelling, all labourers would be put through rigorous screening.

They would be transported to their respective districts by buses and quarantined for 14-days again in their hometown. After completing their period of quarantine, they would be provided with a ration kit and Rs1000 before being despatched home, Adityanath said.

The State had provided Rs 1000 to nearly 25 lakh daily wagers and construction workers in the State early this month. Officials have been asked to keep ready sanitised shelter homes, food and water for these migrants.

However, it is unclear, as of now, how these workers will be transported from other States. It is also unclear how many labourers are stuck in other States. Maharashtra has a large chunk of UP migrants. The nodal officers appointed by the Yogi government for different States -- to ensure the well-being of migrants since the lockdown -- are clueless about the data.

When FPJ called senior bureaucrat Nitin Gokarn, the nodal officer for Maharashtra whose mobile number was shared by the government, the person who received the phone said it was a control room number which did not have such data.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently brought students from Kota – an academic hub -- back to the state on buses. Last month, it had arranged for 1,000 buses to bring back migrant workers from neighbouring states.