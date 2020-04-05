Latest coronavirus update: Two die in Tamil Nadu even as count reaches 571

Chennai: While the total number of patients, who tested for Covid19 in Tamil Nadu, touched 571 with 86 new cases on Sunday, two more persons died of the infection in Chennai taking the death toll to 5.

Eight patients were discharged, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told journalists. While one died on Sunday, another died on April 2, but the swab samples confirmed Covid positive only on Sunday, the Health Dept said.

Beela Rajesh said of the 86 patients barring one, the rest belonged to the Delhi cluster — people infected after attending the Tablighi congregation in Delhi. Consequently, the number of patients with a history of contact originating in the Jamaat went up to 501 in the State.

Meanwhile, Immigration officers detained 10 Malaysians, shortly before they were to board a special aircraft arranged for stranded citizens, at the Chennai airport. The 10 Malaysians, officers said, had arrived in India last month on a tourist visa, and attended the Jamaat meet.

They travelled by train to Chennai and headed to Tenkasi down south, where they freely roamed around visiting multiple mosques, an officer said. The Malaysians were handed over to the Central Crime Branch police, who took them to a Government Hospital for testing. They are likely to be remanded.