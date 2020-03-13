Latest coronavirus update: Those ‘negative’ will be allowed to return, If abroad, stay put, says MEA

"If a foreigner refuses to give details about where he is staying and where he is going, he will not be allowed entry. If an Indian refuses the same information at the immigration counter, he will be quarantined."

The MEA weekly briefing was converted into a briefing on coronavirus.

Explaining the process, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said ‘‘our request is to avoid non-essential travel." If you are abroad and can stay there, please stay put. On February 20, 63,200 Indians came back from abroad.

On March 10, 43,900 Indians came back. It is a very dynamic figure. We expect that this number will come down further following the advisories and the measures. If required, we will quarantine," he said.

There is, however, no penalty on people not reporting travel details. "But the passport of a person is for the immigration to see. We are scanning it closely. First of all, he is infecting his own family.

Sooner or later, he will be found out," said an official. In response to a question, he said that there will be no discrimination. Public health services are available to everyone. Especially foreigners, they will be taken care of.

Asked if projects like the bullet train will suffer, the MEA official said that project visa is exempted. Ongoing economic projects and people required to man them will be able to come in.

Asked whether Indian crew members on Diamond Princess have tested positive, he said that we do not have the exact data right now.

The MEA said that there were many students stranded in Italy. The mission is looking into the testing and then giving them certificates to facilitate their return.