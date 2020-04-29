Latest coronavirus update: Telangana reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1,009

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra said that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

"Throughout the state, only in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits, six positive cases were reported today, taking the total positive cases to 1,009, in which 25 people in total died with no deaths reported today," Rajendra said.

He stated that as many as 42 patients were completely cured and discharged on Tuesday.

"Till now, 374 patients got completely cured and discharged from hospitals in total. To date, there are 610 active COVID-19 cases. Since the last one week, the positive cases have decreased drastically," the minister added.