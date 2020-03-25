Latest coronavirus update: Tamil Nadu's 1st virus death

Chennai: A 54-year-old man, who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for Covid treatment, died early on Wednesday, becoming the first casualty to the global pandemic in Tamil Nadu. His body was buried within hours in the presence of family members.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension. Meanwhile, five more persons including four Indonesian national and their travel guide, tested COVID-19 positive at the Salem Medical College in western Tamil Nadu.

With this the number of patients, who tested positive for the pandemic, has risen to 23 in the State. In a related development, the Tamil Nadu Police in association with a private company developed a Covid-19 Quarantine Monitoring App to track those under home quarantine.

“The app would be useful to monitor the persons under quarantine. Those under quarantine will have to use the app and designated authorities in each district and city would be alerted on the movements of the quarantined persons,” a senior police officer said. The app functions on the basis of geo-fencing.

The police also booked three persons for jumping home quarantine after returning from abroad. The Chennai police warned from Thursday on, they will start confiscating bikes.

2ND DEATH IN GUJARAT

An 85-year-old woman died in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Gujarat health dept said. It was the second COVID-19 death in the state. “One corona positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had travelled abroad.”