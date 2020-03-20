Latest coronavirus update: Tamil Nadu sees third positive virus case

Tamil Nadu: TN Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday confirmed that a third patient has tested positive for Covid-19. The patient is a 21-year-old student from Dublin in Ireland. He had arrived in Chennai on March 17 and was home quarantined.

The next day, he reported to the Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital with corona symptoms. The samples tested positive on Thursday. “The patient is stable in isolation at hospital,” the Minister said.

The first patient, who had a travel history to the Middle East, has since been treated and tested negative following which he was discharged. The second patient had a travel history to New Delhi.

The minister added all three COVID-19 positive cases in the state “are imported cases” from different regions with travel histories. They were identified because of stringent screening and follow up. The Screening will be intensified at all ports of arrival, he added.