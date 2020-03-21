Latest coronavirus update: Tamil Nadu restricts inter-state transport movement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Friday evening imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles across the border it shares with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in view of the spread of Coronavirus.
Only essential supplies such as milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders would be allowed to be transported through the border districts. The restrictions will be in place till March 31.
Ambulances and those travelling due to inevitable reasons such as death or accidents would be allowed across the border after screening. Minimum bus services would be operated but only to carry passengers who cannot avoid travelling.
In Coimbatore, all nine check posts it shares with Kerala were sealed in the evening.
Meanwhile, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday next, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered suspension of bus services across the State on March 22.
The Chennai Metro Rail too has suspended its services on that day. He also ordered closure of all libraries till March 31.
