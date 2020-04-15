Latest coronavirus update: Stranded for 20 days, duo converts car into house

Bengaluru: Two businessmen from Karnataka have converted their car into a house as they have been stranded in Gujarat Maharashtra border for over 20 days due to Covid 19 outbreak.

According to reports reaching here, the duo from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district are depending on social workers for food and medicine and are using the toilet at a restaurant nearby.

Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Thakeen, the two businessmen, had gone to Rajkot to scout the market there as they planned to start business in the state.

On March 20, when the corona outbreak was threatening to spread, they decided to return home. On their way back to Mangaluru, their journey abruptly ended on March 25.

Their car was stopped at a check post at Umbergaon in Bhilad, near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, as a countrywide lockdown was announced on March 24.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner B Rupesh has asked her counterpart in Valsad to ensure food and accommodation for them. Valsad is Covid-free so far.

“They are staying in their car, without proper accommodation and food. Hence, I request you to kindly facilitate these people with accommodation and food,” she said in her missive according to ToI.