Latest coronavirus update: Special train with 1055 people departs from Goa for Jammu and Kashmir

Panaji: A special train carrying 1055 stranded people departed from Goa for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, another train with 1,000 passengers on board, departed from Bengaluru and will reach Udhampur on May 12.

Special trains are being run as the Ministry of Home Affairs allows people stranded in other regions to reach their native states.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 836 cases have been reported in with nine deaths while the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far.