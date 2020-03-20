Latest coronavirus update: South WR official suspended for hiding her son who returned from Spain, tests positive

New Delhi: An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for "hiding" her son, who returned from Spain and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.

She not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station, railway spokesperson E Vijaya told PTI.

The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said.