Latest coronavirus update: Shut malls, theatres to prevent coronavirus spread, Sudha Murty tells Karnataka government

Bengaluru: Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to shut malls and theatres, saying the coronavirus multiplies in air-conditioned areas.

In a letter to the government, she said preventive measures should be taken to control the spread of coronovirus before it gets worse.

Murty, who also leads the State government-constituted Karnataka Tourism Task Force, said she has discussed the current situation with Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, Devi Prasad Shetty.

She suggested closure of all schools and colleges with immediate effect, malls, theatres and "all air-conditioned areas where the virus multiplies", and allow only essential services like pharmacy, grocery and petrol bunks.