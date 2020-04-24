Latest coronavirus update: Shifting of positive Tablighis to jail triggers uproar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka govt on Friday messed up with handling Covid patients and triggered the possibility of a cluster breakout of the pandemic. On Thursday, the government surprisingly shifted the 116 accused who had unleashed violence against health workers in Padarayanapura ward to a jail in Ramanagara which has so far reported zero cases.

Of them, 5 tested positive, triggering a political slugfest. Coming to the fore, former CM HD Kumaraswamy went hammer and tongs at CM BS Yediyurappa for inviting Covid cases to the JD(S) stronghold of Ramanagara, which falls in the green zone.

Kumaraswamy is the MLA of Channapatna in Ramanagara dist. What has surprised many is instead of iso lasting patients in quarantines, state govt sent them to jail along with others arrested. Most were Muslims. Suresh Kumar, education minister and press in charge, “It was an administrative decision by Prisons Dept.

IGP checked how many prisoners were there in Parappana Agrahara and decided it.” Following a hue and cry, the govt shifted them to isolation and brought 111 accused to Bengaluru. But patients had travelled with inmates and police escorts, rising chances of an exposure to many.