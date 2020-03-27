Latest coronavirus update: Rush hour at Rajasthan-Gujarat borders

Jaipur: Huge rush and long queues of people could be seen at Rajasthan-Gujarat borders in Jalore, Sirohi, Banswara and Dungarpur districts where people are walking from Gujarat into Rajasthan are being screened before they could enter the state.

Doctors have been deployed at the checkpoints to conduct intensive screening and quarantine the migrants.These people belonging to Rajasthan have walked from Gujarat and Maharashtra after the PM announced the lockdown from March 25.

Doctors have been deployed at the checkpoints to conduct intensive screening and quarantine the migrants. Details about their villages and contacts are also compiled. They are stamped and informing the local administration for follow-up aboutislolation.

The district administrations and health services of all these districts have been told to keep a check on persons coming home from other states. Additional doctors are deployed at Jalore, Sirohi, Banswara and Dungarpur.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said, “No effort will be spared to speed up the process at the borders. 13 doctors have been sent to Sirohi and 10 to Jalore. 50 interns from Udaipur medical college have been deployed at Banswara. 37 from ESI hospitals of Jaipur have been sent to Dungarpur.

Additionally, 500 dentists are trained to assist in screening.” The state’s health minister said, “It is surprising that these people have been unchecked as they travelled hundreds of kilometres from Gujarat and Maharashtra to reach Rajasthan.

Govts of these states did not stop them, even though PM gave a lockdown call.” Many labourers and workers from Southern and Western districts of Rajasthan migrate to Gujarat and Maharashtra for work.