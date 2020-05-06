Latest coronavirus update: Recoveries surpass new cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 22 fresh Covid cases even as there was a piece of good news — for two consecutive days, the number of recovered patients from the disease outnumbered those who are still undergoing treatment at medical facilities.

According to a state health bulletin, “As of 5pm of May 5, cumulatively 673 Covid cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 29 deaths and 331 discharges.” The number of active cases stands at 312 while the disch­arged cases are 331.

On Mon­day too, the number of ac­t­ive cases were 301 while the discharged patients were 321. Belagavi and Davangere, which saw a spike in cases recently, have the highest cases as of Tuesday, with 44 (of 71) and 39 (of 44) cases respectively.

There was respite for Bengaluru as the capital city has been witnessing the more recoveries than active cases over the last three days.

Meanwhile, keen on starting economic activities, CM BS Ye­di­yurappa made a fervent app­eal to migrants to stay back. “I app­eal to labourers with folded hands don’t pay heed to rumo­urs.

It’s the responsibility of the govt to see you get work at the place you were working... don’t take hasty decision of going to your natives. Stay here and work, as in the past,” he said.