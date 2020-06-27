Latest coronavirus update: Rahul Gandhi slams PM for not holding any meeting to assess situation for 19 days

Amid the uproar over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress leader is back with "Modi has surrendered" jibe but this time over "not holding any meeting over the past few days to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country."
Gandhi said that the PM is silent and he has surrendered and refusing to fight the pandemic. He took to Twitter and said, "Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. GOI has no plan to defeat it. PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic."
Gandhi was sharing an article by ThePrint that reported that the last meeting of the Group of Minister (Gom) on COVID-19 related matters, headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was held on June 9. The article also mentioned that the last briefing by the Health Ministry took place two days later on June 11. It went on to add that the last time ICMR met was over two weeks ago.
The story was published on June 25 and it slams the Modi government for not taking stock of the situation well. The article says, "The central government is becoming less visible, receding into the background as if in tactical retreat."
Well, this is not the first time Gandhi has come up with his "Modi has surrendered" jibe as we all may be aware.
And for those living under the rock, Gandhi had earlier ttacked PM Modi over his remark that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured, alleging that the PM has "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression.
In a statement on the all-party meeting called by Modi to discuss the situation at the India-China border, the government said, "At the outset, prime minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured." Tagging PM's remarks with his tweet, Gandhi said, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression." "If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?" Gandhi said.
In another instance, Gandhi in a move to hit out at PM Modi said 'Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi.'
Gandhi shared an opinion piece titled 'India’s appeasement policy toward China unravels' published by The Japan Times. While sharing the article he wrote, "'Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi."
