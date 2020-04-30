Latest coronavirus update: Puducherry govt to decide stand on lockdown on May 2, says CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory.

"With the Centre's stand on extension or otherwise of the lockdown not being very clear, the territorial administration was now considering all pros and cons of the extension of the lockdown when it ends on May 3," he told reporters here late on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet would meet again on May 2 to take a decision on the matter, he said.